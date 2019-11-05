Genevieve’s reaction after ‘LionHeart’ was disqualified from OSCAR

By David O Royal

The director of the movie, “LionHeart” has reacted after the movie was disqualified from 2019 Oscar Academy awards.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Thank you so much. I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria.

“It’s no different to how French connects communities in former French colonies. We did not choose who colonized us. As ever, this film and many like it, is proudly Nigerian. ”

The Oscar Academy disqualified Nigeria’s “Lionheart” from the race in the Best International Feature Film category on Monday

Lionheart is Nigeria’s first ever film submitted to the Oscars by Nigeria.

The movie was disqualified because it is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria and mostly in English, which violates an Academy rule that entries in the category must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.”

