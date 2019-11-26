Generator economy can’t sustain Nigeria ― Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Federal Government has been urged to fix the public power supply sector if it’s plan to industrialize and create jobs for the teeming unemployed, would be realized.

The Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas D. Okoh, made the appeal yesterday while preaching the homily, at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church, Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State.

“The epileptic public power in the country in this day and age, is most disturbing. There is no way this country can be sustained by the prevailing generator economy”, Okoh pleaded.

According to the Anglican Primate, “Government should do everything possible to provide electricity for the people, even as what the administration ought to do, to uplift the welfare of the citizenry, should not be limited to public power supply alone”.

The Anglican cleric also used the opportunity to counsel politicians against failed promises to the Nigerian electorate.

“Making promises during electioneering campaigns and failing the people thereafter, not only diminishes the credibility of public office holders but does not also, give praise to God $, Okoh said.

He expressed happiness that “the Diocese of Okigwe South is marking 100 years of Christianity in the area, as well as the Silver Jubilee of its diocesan status”.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Emeka Ihedioha described the Okigwe South Anglican Diocese as “a favoured Diocese”.

“This is a very favoured Diocese. If you check very well, you will realize that this Diocese has produced two Archbishops for the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province. It is also evident that the current Bishop, Rt. Rev. David Onuoha, speaks truth to power”, Ihedioha said.

After taking some time to enumerate what he had done, since coming on board, the Governor reiterated his commitment to free the state from bondage.

“The pains are still there. With time, all the problems will be addressed. Today, Imo State is truly in the hands of God”, Ihedioha said.

Welcoming his guests earlier, Bishop Onuoha recalled that the story of the Diocese, started in 1912, in the little Umuezeala Nsu community, with the tale of a freed slave girl, Grace Nwanmgborie Iwundu.

“She returned from Arochukwu, where her captors had left her, and became an itinerant evangelist, telling the wonderful story of Jesus Christ”, Onuoha said.

Vanguard News