GCAA: Ojukaye dedicates Man of the Year crown to humanity

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IMMEDIATE past Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) Ojukaye Flag Amachree has dedicated to humanity, his award as 2019 Garden City Advancement Awards (GCAA) Man of the Year.

Ojukaye, four time council boss emerged winner in Port Harcourt Saturday, having polled the highest votes against other nominees for the top award of the annual GCAA in recognition of outstanding individuals who have positively touched lives and contributed to the development of Rivers.

The awardee said, “I have no doubt this is a demonstration of Rivers people’s confidence in me. The greatest service on earth we owe ourselves, society and God is service to humanity. This has always been my guiding principle”.

“I dedicate this honour to God and the Rivers people. I will continue to strive towards the development of Rivers state and the good of society. My best is yet to come.”

Dignitaries on the occasion, including Rivers Assembly member, Evans Bipi, lauded Ojukaye flag Amachree on the award, describing him as a “young leader who has warmed his way into the hearts of many Rivers people by his leadership qualities.”

