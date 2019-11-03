Breaking News
Translate

GCAA: Ojukaye dedicates Man of the Year crown to humanity

On 10:43 amIn Newsby
GCAA 2019 Man of the Year, Ojukaye Flag Amachree stands to a citation on him during the award in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IMMEDIATE past Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) Ojukaye Flag Amachree has dedicated to humanity, his award as 2019 Garden City Advancement Awards (GCAA) Man of the Year.

Reactions trail attack on Obaseki’s convoy in Oshiomhole’s residence(Opens in a new browser tab)

Ojukaye, four time council boss emerged winner in Port Harcourt Saturday, having polled the highest votes against other nominees for the top award of the annual GCAA in recognition of outstanding individuals who have positively touched lives and contributed to the development of Rivers.

The awardee said, “I have no doubt this is a demonstration of Rivers people’s confidence in me. The greatest service on earth we owe ourselves, society and God is service to humanity. This has always been my guiding principle”.

We’ll soon brand Ogun as sports capital of Nigeria — Gov Abiodun(Opens in a new browser tab)

“I dedicate this honour to God and the Rivers people. I will continue to strive towards the development of Rivers state and the good of society. My best is yet to come.”

Dignitaries on the occasion, including Rivers Assembly member, Evans Bipi, lauded Ojukaye flag Amachree on the award, describing him as a “young leader who has warmed his way into the hearts of many Rivers people by his leadership qualities.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.