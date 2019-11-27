Gbajabiamila seeks collaboration with Commonwealth Ecological Council

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called for a collaboration between the government and the Commonwealth Ecological Council to tackle contemporary issues.

The Speaker, Gbajabiamila spoke when he hosted a delegation of the council led by Hon. Levy Oguike and Sen Sanusi Dagash, who paid him a courtesy call in his office on Wednesday.

“I thank you for coming to visit the House where we seek partnerships that work for the development of Nigeria. That’s our focus, that’s what we’ll be doing, and we’ll reach out to all the stakeholders.

“We created the Committee on Ecological Fund because we want a special committee that will deal with the issues of ecology.

“I’m sure you’ll work closely with the committee to realise our aspirations. From your presentation, the committee’s work is much more than we all thought, Gbajabiamila stated.

“We seek your collaboration. There are issues that require attention to climate change. We look forward to continuous engagements with you. We look forward to working closely with you,” Gbajabiamila said.

Earlier, the President of the Commonwealth Ecological Council, Hon Oguike, who was in the company of the chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, Rep. Isiaka Ibrahim, said the council was concerned about promoting issues of human ecology.

He said climate change was a reality that every stakeholder must be concerned about, appealing to the House to show more than a passing interest in it.

On his part, Sen Dagash, who is a member of the governing council, said the issues of ecology were wider and had far-reaching implications on the populace.

