Gbajabiamila fetes Surulere with mini stadiums, buses, ICT center, others

By Gabriel Olawale

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, last week, embarked on various empowerment initiatives in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The exercise witnessed the handing over of love garden mini stadium, Paddington mini stadium, ICT center, buses, desktop and laptops.

In attendance at the official commissioning of the projects were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe; former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Ganiyu Olarewaju Solomon among other dignitaries.

Speaking in Lagos while conducting dignitaries round the projects, Gbajabiamila said that the projects were not a function of his new office as a speaker but part of his tradition of service and grassroots development here in Surulere 1 federal constituency.

In his remarks, the Speaker disclosed that the new love garden mini stadium has all the facilities expected of a modern community recreational centre, “we have here a community office, and elders meditation centre, the youth fitness centre, a modern synthetic football pitch, a community hall and events centre, water supply facilities, new inner roads, transparent fencing for proper security and solar streetlights among other amenities.”

Besides, he said: “We have added a new Paddington mini stadium, ICT Centre at Stadium High School to serve the people of Aralile community and environs and presentation of buses to different non-political organizations in Surulere 1 federal constituency to support their community outreach and development efforts.

“We have reconstructed roads, provided solar streetlights under the Light up Surulere programme and delivered the Gbaja Green Energy programme for Surulere homes. We also provided free medical outreaches and conducted agricultural empowerment.

“We have installed integrated water plants and provided buses for ease of transportation while equipped our secondary school students with e-learning tablets and helped our young people secure employment in public and private sector institutions here in Lagos state and across the country.”

The Speaker, however, assured the people of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency that despite the task associated with his new office, he will not lose sight of his responsibility to the people of Surulere, Lagos and Nigeria.

Vanguard