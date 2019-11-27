*Says the Delta state govt on top of the issue

By Paul Olayemi

The Honourable Commissioner representing Ethiope East, Ughelli North and Urhobo Communities of Patani local government in Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Okakuro Kent Akigho Okiemute has appealed to Erhoike community to be calm, assuring that government will take swift action.

Okakuro Kent Okiemute gave the assurance yesterday at Erhoike community of Kokori, Ethiope East local government area when he inspects the degree of the smoke emanating from the Gas flaring, describing as hazards and health challenge to the residents of Erhoike community.

The Honourable Commissioner explained that the Delta state government will engage the Heritage Oil company on the best way to solving this health challenging problem to save their people of any epidemic resulting from the Gas flaring, which has caused serious damage to residents of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the Erhoike community in Kokori was Mr Sunday Ogedegbe supervisor Integrated Pipeline Security Services Company (IPSSC) said that the fire was caused as a result of negligence on the part the Heritage Energy Operational Service Limited (HEOS) operating in the area.

He told the DESOPADEC Commissioner and his entourage that the fire was caused by a faulty flaring nozzle which resulted in flares pond overflow into the surrounding.

According to Ogedegbe, he said that Erhoike community has notified the company but surprise it was one Mr.Philip Idogho of production department of Heritage to come and light of the flares pond which causes the fire disaster.

He said the fire has destroyed things over millions of naira ranges from cash crops, fish ponds and other agricultural products

The DESOPADEC Commissioner who earlier reacted on the development commended the people for being peaceful and enjoined them to remain calm as the state government will reach out to the management of the company.

Okakuro Okiemute said he was not satisfied with what he saw on the ground, that management of Heritage ought to have barricaded the spot and put safety measures in place to avoid a reoccurrence because the crude oil product is visibly seen all over the area.

Hon. Erhirhie Monday, Councillor representing the ward said the people should continue to be law-abiding, saying that government is on top of the situation.

The Honourable Commissioner had also used this opportunity to inspects primary school in the area to ascertain the level of dilapidation and promise to give the school a facelift in the shortest time.

