Ganduje presents N197bn budget for 2020 before Kano Assembly

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented a budget of N197, 683,353,659 for the year 2020 before the Kano State House of Assembly on Thursday.

The budget, which is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Social Development” has allocated 60 per cent of the budget, N117,710,626,881 to Capital projects in the state for the 2020 financial year. This allocation has a decrease of 12 per cent against the 2019 budget allocation to capital projects.

The remaining 40 per cent, N79, 972,726,778 has been allocated to Recurrent Expenditure which amounts to 15% decrease again the 2019 budget.

Presenting the budget, Governor Ganduje explained that there are new and restructured ministries that have been introduced in the new administration.

He, therefore, explained that funds have been allocated for the smooth take-off of those ministries.

The new ministries include Religious Affairs, with N646m, Tourism and Culture with N382m, Works and infrastructure with N33.8b and Housing and Transport with 5.9 billion.

Education, which has the largest share, has been allocated 25.23 per cent of the budget with 49.9 billion to fund the newly introduced free and compulsory education in the state at the rate of N2.4b annually.

The health sector, which has the second-highest allocation is given 15.5% of the budget which is equivalent to N30.7b.

The 2020 budget is less than the 2019 budget of N219 billion with N134 billion for capital projects and N88 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Ganduje used the opportunity to congratulate the members as they become the 9th assembly in the state. He also called for unity and synergy to achieve the success of the administration.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa congratulated the Ganduje for his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal and promised to support the administration.