Gana advocates effective ways of harnessing local talents in Africa

As IEEE young professionals chart way forward

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Chair, Institute of Electrical Electronics Engineers, IEEE Young Professionals, Nigeria Section, Engr. Haruna Danjuma Gana has advocated more effective ways of harnessing indigenous talents in Africa.

Gana, noting that there was a defective approach in harnessing talents in the continent, reiterated the need for more effective ways.

He spoke while declaring open the Industry Engagements Fireside Panel Chat at the ongoing Power Africa Conference in Abuja.

The event, he explained, was designed together with relevant stakeholders to provide attractive and proven methods to deliver value by creating the right platform to engage industry, academia and young professionals during IEEE Power Africa conference.

Gana noted that IEEE was currently engaged in a lot of programmes to ensure that professionals were given the right resources to contribute to sustainable development and wealth creation.

Industry expert panelists at the event equally shared insights on mechanisms in harnessing talents.

Speaking, Dr. Joyce Wigwe, Executive Director, Government Affairs & Policy, (General Electric West Africa), noted that there was a need to review how research project topics were being sourced in tertiary institutions.

She noted that innovation work will be better appreciated if the students were allowed to suggest the topics they we’re to work on rather than lecturers giving out project topics that were irrelevant to the industry.

On her part, Mrs. Phillipa Madoboure, Head of Instrumentation Department( Uganda), advised that research topics shouldn’t be constrained to exist industries rather, she advised that they should be all-encompassing as according to her,”innovation has proven to spur new industries.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Bai Blyden, an energy consultant,while citing energy frameworks currently used in USA,said there was the need for tertiary institutions in Africa not to build energy infrastructure from the scratch but rather develop skills and competence that will make university students empowered to move the power industry into places that position the continent advantageously for the future of power grid.

Mr. Aliu Folorunso (GMD, Telnet), on his part, advised young professionals and students on the importance of living with the mantra that they can make a difference by seizing every opportunity in any problem.

Also, Prof. Gloria Chukwudebe (Chair, IEEE Africa Council) equally suggested the need for greater collaboration between the industry and academia in the areas of research proposals, saying such would add value to identified areas of industry and societal needs.

The event which was organized during the Power Africa Conference by IEEE Young Professionals, Nigeria in collaboration with IEEE Industry Committee was done with the aim of bringing together young professionals, academia, industry experts, government to discuss ways to harnessing new technologies, enabling government policies and promoting research and development.

The aim, according to the organisers, was to translate academic research through entrepreneurship and appropriate intellectual property in order to achieve productivity, job opportunities and the ability to move up the production value chain.

vanguard