Gale of defection hits PDP as 7 LG Chairmen defect to APC in Ekiti

Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti-No fewer than seven serving local government chairmen elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

The defecting Chairmen were received into the APC by Governor Kayode Fayemi at a rally held at the Fajuyi Pavilion where they

The local government chairmen who defected to APC along with their supporters described Fayemi as a true leader who plays inclusive politics and never victimised them since coming to power last year.

The council chairmen who dumped PDP are Ayodeji Daniel ( Ekiti West), Abiodun Dada (Ijero), Yemi Ayeni (Ikere), Tunde Aladegbami (Ido/Osi), Sikiru Ogundana (Ekiti East), Olubayode Okeya (Emure), and Yemi Owoeye (Efon).

Governor Fayemi was represented at the rally by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye. Other party chieftains present include the state APC Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso and APC Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Rt. Hon. Oladapo Karonwi.

The Vice chairmen and councillors in the seven councils also defected to APC just as some commercial motorcyclists and mining association members formally joined the party.

All the seven council chairmen who addressed the gathering one after the other promised to work hard for their new party in future elections.

They expressed gratitude to Fayemi for restoring them back to the office after they were removed from office by the immediate past Assembly, a development they said had not happened in the history of the state.

Okeya described Fayemi as “a real leader and a bridge builder who will go far in the politics of the country.”

Aladegbami said Fayemi has set a record in ensuring a harmonious relationship between opposition parties and never deceived or coerced them to join APC.

He described Fayemi as a promise keeper who is passionate about the development of Ekiti and better welfare for its people.

Ogundana advised the remaining local government chairmen still in PDP to accept the reality and cross over to APC which he described as the party Ekiti people are in love with

APC zonal spokesperson Hon. Karonwi said the defectors have taken the best decision “by quitting PDP whose governance structures have collapsed irretrievably.”

Receiving the new members, the party chairman, Barr Omotoso? who described them as great assets promised that they would not be discriminated against as they will enjoy same privileges with old members.

He said: “Nobody is a latecomer in our party, we are ready to accommodate you.

“You have seen the light and you will never go back to darkness again and together, we will move Ekiti forward

“I want to say that our doors are still open to those who are still in opposition to join us, come over to APC the party of the people.

Omotoso said APC would give them a better platform to contribute to Ekiti development. He urged them to join hands with the Governor in taking Ekiti to greater heights.

Vanguard