Future of work: Nigeria talents must up skill, to compete successfully

By Prince Osuagwu

Nigeria, with a workforce of about 85 million people, has been described by information communication, IT, experts as haven for talents but also home to bloated labour market.

The Nigerian labour market is said to have such enormous size, because the talents lack requisite skills needed in the modern day work place and therefore must up-skill to compete successfully in the 4th industrial revolution.

However, up-skilling may not be properly entrenched in an analogue-based system without government, policy makers, industries and individuals, making investments.

How to make effective investments that would result in appreciable skill level for the boundless talents in Nigeria, was the thrust of a round table discussion organised by global provider of business and IT support services, Tek Experts Nigeria recently.

The discourse, which happened in Lagos, saw key IT and human resource experts, Human Resource, HR experts and other professionals discussing the future of work, examining the challenges and as well proffering effective solutions.

The forum, with the theme: ‘Preparing for the Future of Work’, also analysed Nigeria’s preparedness for the Future of Work and touched on several areas including what changes are necessary for the workplace, and the nature of work itself.

Country Manager, Tek Experts Nigeria, Lars Johannisson, said the Future of Work is here and Nigeria must take urgent action at all levels to ensure its workforce always has the right skills and the ability to adapt in real time and also succeed in the direction that work is going.

Johannisson explained that with a workforce of 85 million people, Nigeria is home to an enormous labour market and this talent must be up skilled and honed in order to compete successfully in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He said: “Work as we know it is currently being disrupted and the advent of artificial intelligence, AI, and many technological innovations has changed the way we work.

“At Tek Experts, we recognize that this is the direction the world is taking thus the need for adequate preparations to be made.”

“We currently hire over 1,000 young IT talent which makes us one of the largest and fastest growing IT company in Nigeria. Therefore, we have a massive responsibility as a business to train our staff and we recognize the need to up skill our talent, reinvigorate their work experiences and trainings so they cannot only deliver top notch customer experiences, but also operate optimally in the place of work”.

Also, Senior Manager, People and Organisation, PwC, Aruosa Osemwegie, said Nigeria needs to upgrade its education and talent development programs or else, “we risk sleep walking into a future of work where a whole generation of workers lacks the right skills or the opportunity to adapt to change.

Vanguard