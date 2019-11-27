FUTA student puts drone-satellite in flight

FUTA

By Agbonkhese Oboh

For his final project, Oluwaseyi Falola, a graduate of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Federal University Technology, Akure, has built FUTA-Heliosat, a mini-satellite that also functions as a drone.

A statement by the institution said when FUTA-Heliosat was exhibited on the grounds of the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology on Tuesday, Dean of the School, Professor Aremu Akintunde, described it as a critical addition to the search for local and viable technology for the country.

It added that FUTA-Heliosat started two years ago under the supervision of Dr. Oluwatosin Dahunsi, can climb to heights, capture sensations in the atmosphere according to the task assigned it, take readings and relate data back to a ground station for analysis. It can also serve as normal drone for aerial surveillance and lands on water, when necessary.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said the school will continue to give Falola, who with the help of Professor Bello and Dr Folasade Dahunsi, fine-tuned the project when he returned for his master’s degree, all the support he needs to reach his full potentials and contribute to the country’s technological development.

Excited Dr. Oluwatosin Dahunsi said most of FUTA-Heliosat’s components were locally sourced, adding that some of the sensors were imported, but calibrated to fit into Falola’s mode. He noted that with further fine-tuning and support from relevant agencies, FUTA-Heliosat can be mass produced for security and other functions.

