Fruits traders protest in Lagos over demolition of Ikosi/Isheri market

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Scores of fruits traders in Ketu/Ikosi area of Lagos today stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly protesting the demolition of the Ikosi/Isheri fruits market in the state.

The protesters, who were majorly women came out en masse holding placards with different inscriptions and marched to the Assembly chanting “help us, help us”.

The inscriptions on their placards read sentences like: “Re-modeling is a political coined language to sell our market, We say no to it. The Nigerians of conscience should come to our help. Governor Sanwoolu please help us.

“Our market is not to be sold in any form. We will explore all legal option to stop the satanic demolition of our market. OYESCO should be called to order.

“Our market is our DNA, is not for sale. Our market is our lifeline, we will protect it with our lives. Tinubu Egba wa o. Iketu/Ikosi market belongs to Yorubas, Hausas and Igbos. It must not be sold.

Speaking on the rationale behind the protest, A Leader of the demonstration, Mrs Adebukola Adejuwonbi said their market was destroyed without proper notification from the appropriate quarters.

Vanguard News Nigeria.