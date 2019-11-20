FRSC records 561 deaths in 251 auto crashes within ten months in Ondo

FRSC

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A total of 251 auto crashes claimed the lives of 561 persons between January and October this year in Ondo state the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has disclosed.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state Rotimi Adeleye who disclosed this in Akure said the crashes occurred along black spots among others across the state.

Adeleye identified the black spots to include Ore junction, Ajebandele, Oke Alamojuto in Ikare, Oka, Epinmi, Owo junction, Onyearugbulem junction in Akure, Ondo road axis.

READ ALSO:

He gave the breakdown as follows ” a total of 104 crashes and 65 deaths were recorded in the first quarter, 68 crashes and 47 deaths in the second quarter while 79 accidents and 44 deaths were recorded in the third quarter.

The sector commander said that they would concentrate more on these black spots during the yuletide.

Adeleye noted that the increase in the rate of road accidents in the third quarter as against the second quarter was as a result of the raining season.

He, however, said that the commission was working” to reduce road accidents in the fourth quarter.

“The fourth quarter happens to be the yuletide period, which obviously on yearly basis, is the period that we believe that we do more of enlightenment, we do more of visibility, we do more of enforcement and more of putting all machinery in place in preparation for Christmas and the New Year festivities.”

“As at this time last year, our manpower was not as much as we have now. The Federal Road Safety Corps just injected some new staff into the system mid this year and this has given us an advantage of having more men to do the bulk of the work we have on ground, he stated.

“Also, we intend to establish camps. Apart from the staff we have in all the commands, we also intend to have two different camps where officers and men will be posted, just for this yuletide period. We are going to establish a camp in Ikare and another in Ore”.

Adeleye pointed out that these two camps will take care of road crashes and gridlocks within each of their jurisdictions that have been strategically mapped out.

VANGUARD