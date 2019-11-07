FRSC audits roads to tackle crashes in Zamfara

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara State Sector Command, has embarked on roads audit to reduce the rate of crashes on major roads in Zamfara.

The Sector Commander, Mr Wihioka Uchechukwu, made this known during a stakeholders’ forum on the 2019 ‘Ember Months’ campaign with the Theme “Road Traffic Crashes; Way Forward’’, in Gusau on Thursday.

Uchechukwu said the roads audits had a direct link with the road crashes control, as poor road condition was a major cause of the auto crash.

He said, “We are determined to audit all the major roads in the state with the aim of collaborating with concerned agencies toward repairing the roads.”

He said the command was committed to creating new techniques and approaches toward reducing roads crashes among motorists, motorcyclists, and other road users in the state.

According to him, the meeting will help in finding ways to reduce roads crashes in Zamfara and the neighbouring states of Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi.

He said the command would partner other agencies such as Zamfara State Roads Traffic Agency (ZAROTA), the Police and other relevant stakeholders through advocacy and awareness campaigns to drive home the importance of safety on the roads.

In his remarks, the Zonal Commander, Mr Kayode Olagunju, who was represented by the Kebbi state Sector Commander, Mr Ebenezer Asaniyan commended Zamfara state command for organising the `ember’ months’ meeting, saying the meeting was timely.

“I have no doubt that this kind of meeting will help the corps to strategies with new techniques and measures in reducing the rate of roads crashes among the states in the zone.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting was attended by sister security agencies such as Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Roads Traffic Agency (ZAROTA), DSS and members of NURTW.

Vanguard