French soldiers’ death in chopper crash sad, unfortunate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed sadness at the death of 13 French soldiers in Tuesday’s helicopter accident in Mali.

The chopper conveying the French soldiers crashed during an operation against terrorists in the country.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, described as sad and devastating the soldiers’ death in the helicopter crash.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of this helicopter accident that claimed the lives of 13 French soldiers during an operation against the terrorists in the country.”

According to the President, the incident is of significance to Nigeria because France is a major international partner in the war against terrorism.

Buhari added: ”We recognise France’s extensive experience in the war on terror and their assistance to African countries, including Nigeria, to tackle terrorism that poses the greatest security threat to the affected countries.

“Terrorism is a global problem that demands international cooperation, and I praise the efforts of the French government in assisting us in confronting this monster.”

President Buhari urged the French government not to allow this unfortunate incident to dampen its enthusiasm in terms of its active support towards fighting terrorism in Africa.

”On behalf of my government and the people of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of these patriotic soldiers that died in the line of duty. May their souls rest in peace,’’ he concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard