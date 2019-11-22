Foundation Campaigns Against ‘Baby Factories’, Child Trafficking

By Adesina Wahab

Worried by the proliferation of ‘baby factories’ and the scourge of child/human trafficking in the country, a humanitarian foundation, Live and Love Support Initiative (LLSI) based in Lagos are set to launch a campaign and also create enough awareness on the scourge.

The group aims is organising a walk by extending the sensitization campaign to Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the Team Lead of the foundation, Oyindamola Sanusi, the campaign tagged: “Kick Against Baby Factories And Say No to Child Trafficking” is billed for November 23 from the MKO Abiola Stadium through Kuto Market and other areas in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Sanusi said:” The issue of ‘Baby Factories’ which in turn leads to the child or human trafficking is getting out of hand. Recently, we read in the papers how the police rescued pregnant young girls and women from some illegal syndicates. Sadly, for women poverty is the major reason they went into such. The government alone cannot tackle the scourge. All stakeholders need to come together to fight it headlong.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sanusi added: “As part of our efforts towards enlightening the public, particularly young girls and women on the worrisome issue of ‘Baby Factories’ in the country which leads to child/human trafficking, we decided to do a public sensitization through a road walk on the streets of Abeokuta.

“It is part of our plans to move from one state to the other throughout the federation to sufficiently enlighten the womenfolk and ensure authorities do something about the menace.”

vanguard