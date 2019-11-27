FOU Zone C records seizures of rice, other items worth N492m

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone C Owerri, Imo State, recorded seizures of assortments of goods including 1,920 bags of 50kg smuggled foreign rice with a duty paid value, DPV, of N492m previous week.

READ ALSO:

Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Olusemire Kayode, listed the remaining seized items to include 2x40ft containers of contraband 612 chairs, 1x40ft container of second hand clothing materials containing 521 bales.

Others include questionable medicaments made up of 1,182 cartons of Analgin injections, 100 ampoules of 5ml 100×18 totalling 180,000 pieces amongst others.

The unit controller who took newsmen around the seizures slammed the importers of the seized items as undesirable elements and economic saboteurs, and urged well meaning members of the society to assist the Customs with information that could lead to their arrest.

He stated: “These acts are undermining our economy. People should not ruin the economy of the country because of the gains they hope to make in business. We have on display here so many items that are prohibited from entering this country. We will decimate their efforts and continue to advocate that the people involved should stop this business. We are sensitizing people to fully support the federal government in building the nation.”

He explained that some of the goods seized were concealed in dutiable items in order to beat detection by Customs officers which then would have found their way into the country.

Kayode also described importers of some of the drugs as evil and merchants of death, for knowingly importing drugs that have been globally outlawed, such as the seized Analgin.

He said: “The medicament known as Analgin was found to be concealed in a container. This drug has been banned by NAFDAC since 2005 because of its severe adverse effects. Someone still tried to bring it into the country.

“They concealed it with dutiable items and tried to bring it in. What will make someone bring in something detrimental to another persons’ life? This is even worse than Tramadol because with Tramadol there are approved dosages, but this has been banned globally because of its grave adverse effect to the body.”

Vanguard