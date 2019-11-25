Forte Oil to change its name to Ardova Plc

By Peter Egwuatu

The Board of Directors of Forte Oil Plc has concluded arrangement to change its corporate name to Ardova Plc. The company made this disclosure in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), where it announced its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled to hold on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The resolution to be considered at the EGM, according to the notice includes that : “The Directors of the company be empowered to draw up, sign documents and appoint advisers regarding the matter where necessary. They were also expected to comply with the directives of regulatory authorities to make the name change possible.

The Shareholders hereby approve that the name of the Company be changed from Forte Oil Plc to Ardova Plc.

“The Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to approve, sign and/or execute all documents, appoint such professional parties and advisers, as may be necessary to give effect to the above resolutions, including without limitation, complying with the directives of any regulatory authority and all acts carried out, steps taken and documents executed (or to be executed) by the Directors of the Company in connection with the above resolutions be and are hereby approved.”

In addition, the shareholders intend to close the Register of Members and transfer of Books of the Company from 6th December 2019 to 15th December 2019 for the purpose of attending the meeting.

Vanguard