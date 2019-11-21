Former minister calls on FG to address chronic neglect of physiotherapy

Former Minister of Information, Retrd General Ike Nwachukwu has called on the federal government to address the chronic neglect of physiotherapy and nuclear medicine services in Nigeria.

He made the remark in Lagos at that the annual conference of the Association of the Radiographers of Nigeria themed: “Radiography and Nuclear Medicine: Prospects and Challenges in Nigeria.

General Nwachukwu who is represented by Chief Chioma Abara said; “The ARN annual conference has grown over the years to become an epicentre of intellectual and professional hub where the growth of physiotherapy profession is shared and remodelled.

“The provision of physiotherapy and nuclear medicine services in Nigeria is sub-optimal. Not more than ten centres offer the services here in Nigeria, out of which 2 are privately owned. Nuclear medicine practice is worst, with less than 5 centers in Nigeria.

Also, Severe dearth of manpower exist.

In the midst of this scenario, the evidence of cancer is on the rise with high morbidity.

“The conference, therefore, provides a viable forum to chart way forward to the development and nurture of the special aspect of physiotherapy practice in Nigeria.

General Nwachukwu also challenged the practitioner saying; “As radiographers, you are therefore called upon to formulate implementable programmes for government adoption in this all-important field. Federal and state government are consequently called upon to address the chronic neglect of physiotherapy and nuclear medicine services in Nigeria.”

According to him, this will save many lives, reduce medical tourism abroad.

Vanguard Nigeria News