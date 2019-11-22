Football: Weekend fixtures for major leagues across Europe

Football
With the return of club football, Vanguard gives you a rundown of matches that will take place in major leagues across Europe this weekend.
SPANISH LA LIGA
FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER
Levante 20:00 Mallorca
SATURDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
Leganés 12:00 Barcelona
Real Betis 15:00 Valencia
Granada 17:30 Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid 20:00 Real Sociedad
SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
Espanyol 11:00 Getafe
Osasuna 13:00 Athletic Bilbao
Eibar 15:00 Alavés
Villarreal 17:30 Celta Vigo
Real Valladolid 20:00 Sevilla
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
SATURDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
West Ham United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 15:00 Southampton
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00 Leicester City
Crystal Palace 15:00 Liverpool
Everton 15:00 Norwich City
Watford 15:00 Burnley
Manchester City 17:30 Chelsea
SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
Sheffield United 16:30 Manchester United
MONDAY 25TH NOVEMBER
Aston Villa 20:00 Newcastle United
ITALIAN SERIE A
SATURDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
Atalanta 14:00 Juventus
AC Milan 17:00 Napoli
Torino 19:45 Inter Milan
SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
Bologna 11:30 Parma
Roma 14:00 Brescia
Sassuolo 14:00 Lazio
Hellas Verona 14:00 Fiorentina
Sampdoria 17:00 Udinese
Lecce 19:45 Cagliari
MONDAY 25TH NOVEMBER
SPAL 19:45 Genoa
FRENCH LIGUE 1
FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER
Paris Saint Germain 19:45 Lille
SATURDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
Lyon 16:30 Nice
Amiens 19:00 Strasbourg
Angers 19:00 Nîmes
Brest 19:00 Nantes
Dijon 19:00 Rennes
Metz 19:00 Reims
SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
Bordeaux 14:00 Monaco
Saint-Étienne 16:00 Montpellier
Toulouse 20:00 Marseille
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER
Borussia Dortmund 19:30 SC Paderborn 07
SATURDAY 23RD NOVEMBER
1. FC Union Berlin 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 SC Freiburg
Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 VfL Wolfsburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf 14:30 Bayern Munich
Werder Bremen 14:30 FC Schalke 04
RB Leipzig 17:30 1. FC Köln
SUNDAY 24TH NOVEMBER
FC Augsburg 14:30 Hertha Berlin
1899 Hoffenheim 17:00 Mainz 05