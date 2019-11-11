Food entrepreneurs upgrade hygiene skills through competition

By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to promote hygiene and make Nigerian food attractive as well as support entrepreneurs within the food sector, PZ Wilmar, Devon King’s, is sponsoring of a reality show tagged: ‘King of Street Foods’.

The reality show will run for 13 weeks with 13 food entrepreneurs selected from across Nigeria. The star prize is N1 million while runners-up will get consolation prizes.

The winner will be selected based on hygiene, taste, creativity, food type among others.

Speaking, PZ Cussons’ Human Resource Director, Joyce Coker, said: “With Devon King’s extension into cooking margarine, industrial margarine and seasoning categories, we are now uniquely positioned not only for home cooking but also for delicious Nigerian street foods.”

According to Devon King’s Brand Manager, Mr. Bamise Oyegbami, “Street foods have been a part of the Nigerian culture. Currently, there has been an increase in its popularity for various meal occasions such as breakfast, snacking, lunch and dinner. This is in line with Devon King’s brand which is uniquely positioned as the go to option for delivering taste in every meal occasion.

“The street food culture in Nigeria is all about “Taste”, innovative interpretation and presentation. Devon King’s stands as the Champion of the true Nigerian Taste in not just our home meals but also in street foods, be it on taste or creativity. As a result of these, we see a perfect match for street food business owners as they are able to make their meals with tasty and equally affordable products from Devon King’s.”

Vanguard