Fmr Zamfara gov, Yari, demands N10m monthly allowance from Matawalle

By David O Royal

The former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, in a letter dated October 17th 2019 wrote to the present governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, demanding for a monthly allowance of ten million naira each for himself as the former governor, also for former deputy governor, former speaker, and former deputy speaker of the state.

According to the letter by the former governor, the law of the state provides, among other entitlements of the former governor, a monthly upkeep allowance of 10 million naira only, and a pension equivalent to the salary he was receiving while in the office.

Recall that Matawalle had earlier warned the former governor to stay off the state or face arrest as, according to him, there was always a breach of security anytime the former governor visited the state, an allegation that was denied by the former governor’s aides.

Below is a copy of the letter signed by the former governor of Zamfara state.

Vanguard Nigeria News