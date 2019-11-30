Five finalists selected for Three Crowns Mum of the Year 2019

The finale of this year’s edition of Three Crowns Mum of the year holds this Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Already five fit, smart and super cool Mums have been shortlisted from among over a hundred thousand entries received across Nigeria for the much-awaited final stage. The nominees are Mrs. Abigail Oluwasegun, a farmer from Lagos state; Mrs. Olapeju Akinde, an entrepreneur from Ogun state; Mrs. Kafayat Salami, a secretary from Oyo state; Mrs. May Wala, a lawyer from Abuja; and Ms. Chinwe Okoroafor, a trader from Delta state.

These five nominees will openly contest for the grand prize at the grand finale event, by taking part in interesting FIT, FUN and SMART routines through which the final three will be picked by a panel of judges.

These 3 winners will be crowned to enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai with 3 members of their families and receive a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk; while runner-up contestants win consolation prizes, including kitchen makeovers and a range of Three Crowns Milk products.

One of the finalists, Mrs. Kafayat Salami, from Oyo, was particularly overjoyed. In her words, “I entered for the competition in faith and I was positive about it all through. Honestly, I cannot thank Three Crowns enough for this opportunity. In a way, I see it as a well-deserved reward for my loyalty to the brand over the years”.

Three Crowns have since 2015 celebrated the roles mothers play in the family especially by ensuring healthy nutrition for the Mums and her family, very much in line with the pay-off line, “Healthy Mums, Happy Families”.

While flagging off this year’s campaign in October, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, disclosed to journalists in Lagos that Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign is the brand’s leading campaign dedicated to and rewarding Nigerian mothers for always putting their families first.

More importantly, Three Crowns Milk cares for mothers’ hearts so that they can in turn care for their families.

One of the key things that we have identified is that the foundation heart of every home is the mother and for her to be a solid foundation, she needs to stay fit and healthy which is what Three Crowns Milk helps her achieve,” Banjoko said.

Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign debuted in 2015 when Olamide Olaleye emerged winner, followed by Nkechi Brayila who won in 2016, while Oluwakemi Longe was crowned Mum of the Year in 2017.

Last year, in commemoration of its 30 years anniversary, Three Crowns raised the stake of the competition by awarding the grand prize to three winners; Jennifer OtoGod, Pauline Pambolo Daniel and Adaobi Okonkwo. They were each rewarded with an all-expense paid a vacation to Dubai with 3 members of their families and a year’s supply of Milk.

Since 1988, Three Crowns Milk has nourished consumers in ways that promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles so that mothers and their families remain healthy. As the heart-friendly milk, Three Crowns Milk is the only Nigerian dairy brand endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as it continues to celebrate every mum as the heart of the home

