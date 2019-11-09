Fire outbreak in Balogun Market again

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It is not yet ‘uhuru” at the popular Oluwole, Balogun Market, precisely, at number 43, Martins Street, Lagos Island as fresh fire broke out in the market, early Saturday.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the fire brokeout again during a recovery operations by officials at about 5.15 am, Saturday.

However, there is no casualty recorded at the recent Balogun Market fire.

Recall that fire initially gutted the building on Tuesday which lasted till Wednesday evening. A policeman and an unidentified person died in the process while properties worth several millions destroyed.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an inspection to the site, commiserated with the affected traders and owners and promised adequate compensation for their losses.

