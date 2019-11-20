Fire guts Lagos super plaza

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Properties worth several millions of naira were on Wednesday destroyed by a fire incident in the upper section of a shopping plaza in Akerele, Surulere local government area of Lagos.

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service raced to the scene and later curtailed the fire from spreading to other apartments in the area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the shops before escalating to other parts of the plaza.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Men of the Nigerian Police Force were also on ground to prevent street urchins from looting traders’ goods and properties.

Vanguard