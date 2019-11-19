Fire guts anatomy department at OAU

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Department of Anatomy of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State was early morning on Tuesday gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire affected the morgue of the department, where ten dead bodies, used for study, were kept.

Vanguard gathered that there was no casualty recorded as a result of the inferno.

Efforts to get the reaction of the university Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju proved abortive as his mobile cannot be reached.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro confirmed the incident, saying the school’ Chief Security Officer reported the matter to the police.

She added that the incident occurred around 4:30 am on Tuesday and confirmed that ten bodies were affected by the incident.

According to her, the police is investigating the incident with a view to unravelling the cause of the fire accident.