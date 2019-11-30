Fire disaster averted again as tanker spills content on Otedola Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

For the fourth time within a week, emergency response team in the early hours of today, Saturday, prevented possible fire explosion as another tanker loaded with 33, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, fell on the notorious Otedola Bridge, along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, according to report, happened at 4.45 am when the tanker on Otedola Bridge, inward Capital Oil Filling Station, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, suddenly fell on the road as a result of over speeding by the driver.

However, save for the prompt intervention by first responders, Lagos Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the situation would have resulted into inferno as the PMS, popularly called petrol filled tanker split its content on the road.

The situation has led into heavy traffic build along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and motorists advised to apply alternative routes.

Director-General LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the incident said, the situation has been put under control and no cause for the alarm at press time.

Meanwhile, the road has been cordoned off for seamless rescue operations to be carried out as well as to prevent possible outbreak of fire disaster as motorists have been diverted to alternative routes to ease off resultant traffic build up and continue with their journey.

Vanguard Nigeria News