‘Fighting for my Liverpool place was impossible under Klopp’ ― Mignolet

Simon Mignolet says it was “impossible” to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with Alisson the undisputed number one.

The 31-year-old Belgian ended his six-year stay at Anfield in August when he signed a five-year contract to join Club Brugge.

Mignolet joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2013 and was immediately installed as the first choice but later lost his place to first Loris Karius and then Alisson Becker.

He featured in just two cup matches last season and was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday. He flew to Belgium after the match at Wembley to complete the move.

Liverpool boss Klopp had wanted to keep Mignolet but eventually granted him his wish to leave in search of regular action.

And in an interview with Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), Mignolet claimed it was “impossible” to force his way into Klopp’s plans.

Mignolet said: “Indeed. If I could really fight for my place, I might have stayed. But if I had ended up in goal if Alisson picked up injury, I would be allowed to push ten shots out of the box.

“Then Alisson could immediately claim his place again. And even if he pushed the ball into his own goal, he would still retain [his place in the starting XI]. What sense did it make for me?”

On whether he regrets leaving Liverpool, Mignolet added: “No, because I knew that the opportunity existed. I haven’t thought once: ‘S**t, now Liverpool is in the Premier League race and I’m gone.’

“Of course, I could have stayed with Liverpool to earn my money, the challenge for the league title and the Champions League.

“However, as long as you are not on the starting XI yourself, a price feels different. So I would rather play in the starter at Club Brugge than grabbing the English title as a substitute at Liverpool.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News