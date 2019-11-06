Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands send Golden Eaglets packing

On 8:14 amIn Sportsby

Angola also crash out

Netherlands, Eaglets

Patrick Omorodion

Golden Eaglets’ campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands early this morning to the chagrin of football fans across the country.

Ajax young forward Sontje Hansen netted a hat-trick to propel the Netherlands past Nigeria 3-1 and into the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.

ALSO READ: Golden Eaglets’ victory, a lesson in resilience, says President Buhari

The five-time world champions (Golden Eaglets) showed frailty in defence and lack of coordination and cutting edge in attack throughout the tournament, scoring nine goals and conceding another nine in four matches.

With Angola also eliminated by the Korea Republic to join Cameroon who didn’t make it out of the group stage, Africa is now left with only Senegal who play Spain later today.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.