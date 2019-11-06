FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands send Golden Eaglets packing

Angola also crash out

Patrick Omorodion

Golden Eaglets’ campaign for a sixth world title in Brazil came to an end with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands early this morning to the chagrin of football fans across the country.

Ajax young forward Sontje Hansen netted a hat-trick to propel the Netherlands past Nigeria 3-1 and into the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.

The five-time world champions (Golden Eaglets) showed frailty in defence and lack of coordination and cutting edge in attack throughout the tournament, scoring nine goals and conceding another nine in four matches.

With Angola also eliminated by the Korea Republic to join Cameroon who didn’t make it out of the group stage, Africa is now left with only Senegal who play Spain later today.

Vanguard