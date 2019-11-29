FG’s 10 million jobs target achievable — Fashola

…Says Works ministry would play a critical role

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said the ministry would play a vital role in helping the administration to achieve the 10 million jobs creation target for teeming youths population.

Fashola, who stated this during the 25th meeting of the National Council on Works, held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, described the ministry as a critical stakeholder in job creation.

Speaking further at the council with the theme; “Infrastructure as the pathway for prosperity”, Fashola disclosed that the theme was carefully chosen to address the complex issues of road infrastructure development in the country.

He said this with the view to proffering tangible solutions to some of the problems in Nigeria thereby giving the good people of Nigeria qualitative services they deserve.

Fashola who was ably represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu maintained that it behoves on all Stakeholders in the Works sector to find new enduring possibilities on how to establish the link between infrastructure development and job creation, poverty alleviation and empowerment of the informal sector in ensuring that the 10 million jobs target for the next ten years by Mr President was achieved.

The Minister disclosed that his Ministry would effectively collaborate with other relevant agencies saddled with similar responsibilities of monitoring, maintenance and survey of roads network in Nigeria with the view to develop them to the desired standard.

He commended the Government and the good of Cross River State for providing a safe and conducive environment for the 25th Meeting of the National Council on Works and hosting the prestigious annual International Calabar Carnival event which according to him has made the ancient city, not only, a global home for entertainment but also a veritable economic hub to reckon with , in South-South Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to rise up to the challenge of road maintenance.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, the Governor said, “We have thrown overboard our maintenance culture, let us revive our road maintenance culture, let us maintain the roads so that the failing path will not expand the more.”

While commending all the Stakeholders in the Works Sector for considering his state worthy to host the 25th Meeting of the National Council on Works, Ayade called on Federal Government to reconstruct the failed highways in his State with concrete.

He added that the Ikom, Itu, Bakasi and Katsina-Ala highways were vital and of Scio- economic importance to Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general.

