FG will reduce maternal, neonatal mortality through MPDSR – Mamora

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Saturday night the Federal Government would ensure the reduction of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country through the adoption of the Maternal and Postnatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR).

He gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Assistant Director of Press and Publicity of the ministry, Ms. Eunice Akro, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a team from the Rotary Club International and Rotary Action Group for Population and Development (RFPD), who intimated him of their efforts on partnering with government to ensure the reduction of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

He said the MPDSR was an integral part of quality care, which the ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders had developed as a national strategy based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) multi-stakeholder led quality of care.

Mamora noted that it was a strategy for medical audits for maternal and prenatal deaths geared at identifying the cause of deaths as well as devising means to prevent reoccurrence.

The minister said the federal government remains committed to ensuring that its efforts towards the reduction of maternal and neonatal mortality indices in Nigeria were rewarding.

He expressed regrets at the current maternal and neonatal mortality ratios of 576/100,000 and 37/1000 live births respectively in Nigeria. (NAN)

Vanguard