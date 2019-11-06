By Prince Osuagwu and Godwin Oritse

Following the incessant use of dangerous chemicals like insecticides for the preservation of stockfish, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Mohammed Nanunu yesterday warned that it could lead to health problems.

Speaking at the ongoing Norwegian Seafood Festival in Lagos, Nanunu, however, said that the government was currently developing guidelines to stem the situation.

The minister who was represented by Mr Ime Umoh, a Director at the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture said that the government has concluded plans to accredit the National Fishery Laboratory in Lagos and ensure that the various Export processing facilities in Nigeria have the hazard Analysis and Critical Control Plan in place.

He said: “Spraying chemicals like Sniper (a substance banned by the EU and United States on food) and fish is highly dangerous to health and thus lead to various health problems.

“The Federal Department of Fisheries and Agriculture is committed to eliminating this unwholesome practices in the sector by developing guidelines of standards of farms that can export, training of farm inspectors, develop residue monitoring plan as well as plan to accredit the National Fishery Laboratory here in Lagos.

“We also ensure that the various Export processing facilities in the country have in place a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Plan) and anti contaminants plans before they are certified for export.

“We are also building the capacity and sensitising our indigenous smoked fish processors and fish farmers on the proper and safest methods to use their storage facilities so as to prevent infestation by pests like weevil, flies, cockroaches, rats and dangerous use of the chemical.

“In months passed, there have been concerns on illegal uses of dangerous chemicals on broken pieces of dried fish in markets.”

He also assured that the Nigerian government will leave no stone unturned in nipping this evil practice in the bud.

For him, the focus is to completely eliminate that kind of unwholesome practice in society.

Vanguard News Nigeria.