FG to review ownership of Discos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday resolved to review the status of the ownership structure of the power Distribution Companies in the country.

The review will be done by an ad hoc committee chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Nasir el-Rufai.

Briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State said the National Council on Privatisation and Bureau of Public Procurement would serve on the committee.

Ihedioha said that the Governors representing the six geo-political zones on the Board of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company will serve on the review committee.

 

