FG to launch national policy on culture and tourism – Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday that the Federal Government plans to launch a National Policy on Culture, Tourism and finalise work on Motion Picture Council of Nigeria and others.

Mohammed stated this when he hosted Culture, Arts, Tourism and Entertainment Writers Association (CATEWAA) in Abuja.

The CATEWAA comprises journalists from different media organisations covering Culture, Arts, Tourism and Entertainment beats.

The minister described the achievements of the ministry, in the last four years, as remarkable and laudable.

He said there were some misconceptions in certain quarters that the ministry, in the last four years, paid more attention to the information sector than culture and tourism.

He said: “But I can tell you, with evidence, that we achieved a lot in the tourism and culture sector, or the creative industry generally.

“However, in this second term, we plan to conclude and launch the National Policy on Culture as well as the National Policy on Tourism in order to set the necessary legal framework for the sector.

“We will also finalise work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria Bill and submit it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“There is a plan to also create a proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector that has put Nigeria’s name on the global map, thus attracting the much-needed investment to the sector.

“We will also establish the Endowment Fund for the Arts to create a legal framework for the financing of the sector.

“We also plan to make the National Summit for Culture and Tourism, which we first held in April 2016 a yearly affair, starting from the first quarter of 2020.” (NAN)

Vanguard