FG to give fresh incentives for businesses migrating online

…Insists on data price reduction

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, Sunday, disclosed that it is introducing a number of incentives, which would come on stream before June 2020, for entrepreneurs and investors migrating from traditional to electronic businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, at the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Federal Capital Territory Chapter’s 2019 Annual General Meeting and Conference, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, also insisted that the Federal Government was not going back on its directives for a reduction in mobile internet data subscription cost.

He lamented that the huge cost of subscription for mobile internet data was not in tandem with the quality of service provided by the mobile telecommunication companies.

Pantami listed some of the incentives the Federal Government is considering to include the provision of free domain name for businesses that want to go online and also develop laws that would protect online businesses.

He explained that it was critical for the government to review the strategy it had developed over the years and existing policies, adding that after the conclusion of these processes, it would commence the implementation.

The minister disclosed that the Federal Government would ensure that many more Nigerians are trained on digital literacy so that they could imbibe the requisite information and communication technology, ICT, skills.

He added that the government was focused on increasing broadband penetration, while ensuring that it is affordable to Nigerians.

He said, “We want to make sure that broadband penetration is increased significantly. We want to make sure that broadband is also affordable to Nigerians, in terms of Internet access. That is why we have directed NCC to sit down with operators and review the prices. This is because if you look at the prices sometimes and the quality of service, it is not encouraging.

“This is very critical. At the same time, we are providing domain name for free for businesses that want to go online, and in the future time, we want to start giving incentives to people that want to migrate from traditional business to electronic business in order to support them. Government will provide incentives at certain level in order to encourage them.

“We are still working on some subsidiary legislations, regulatory instruments that would protect businesses online. This is because if people migrate, they need to be protected. We are also working on all these things and I hope that by the middle of next year, a lot would be achieved in those areas.”

The theme of the NIPR FCT Chapter 2019 conference is: ‘The leadership question: Search for 21st century leaders.’

Speaking on the theme of the conference, National President of the NIPR, Malam Sirajo Mukhtar, stated that the question of competence of the individuals seeking to lead the country should be the key questions to be asked and not the state of origin or region of the aspiring leader.

According to him, once the country answers the leadership question correctly, every other thing would naturally fall into place.

He said, “The question of competency should be the number one question that we should always ask of whoever we want to lead us in this country; where they come from should be immaterial; because none of us have control over where we come from; we have no control who our parents are. We should not be troubling ourselves over issues we have no control over.”

In his welcome address, Chairman of the NIPR FCT Chapter, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Mohammed Bello, for his leadership quality, especially for his efforts and achievements in the areas of security, stability and peaceful co-existence in the Abuja.

