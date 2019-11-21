Breaking News
Translate

FG tasks stockbrokers to initiate policy proposal

On 5:27 pmIn Business, Newsby
Adeniyi Adebayo, CIS
Adeniyi Adebayo

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Government has demanded from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS to come up with policy proposal that would support and address infrastructure challenges like roads, railways and housing.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo today stated this at the two days ongoing Annual Conference of the CIS in Lagos.

He said that the Federal Government is ready to incentivise and provide the enabling environment to support the objective of improving the infrastructure needs of the country.

The Minister who was represented by a Director, Dr Francis Alaneme at the conference said: ” The Institute should look into ways the rural community can benefit from financial inclusion and economic growth.

“Evidences suggest that well developed financial system have strong positive impact on economic growth over a long period.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.