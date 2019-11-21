FG tasks stockbrokers to initiate policy proposal

By Peter Egwuatu

The Federal Government has demanded from the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS to come up with policy proposal that would support and address infrastructure challenges like roads, railways and housing.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo today stated this at the two days ongoing Annual Conference of the CIS in Lagos.

He said that the Federal Government is ready to incentivise and provide the enabling environment to support the objective of improving the infrastructure needs of the country.

The Minister who was represented by a Director, Dr Francis Alaneme at the conference said: ” The Institute should look into ways the rural community can benefit from financial inclusion and economic growth.

“Evidences suggest that well developed financial system have strong positive impact on economic growth over a long period.”

