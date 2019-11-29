FG taking steps to address power challenges — Minister

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on Thursday, reiterated Federal Government’s determination to address the country`s power challenges.

Mamman gave the assurance in Doka, a community in Kachia local government area of Kaduna State while commissioning a 47.5 solar energy system at the Doka Rural Hospital.

He charged members of the community to protect the facility.

The project was funded by the European Union and implemented by the UKAid in partnership with the Kaduna State Government.

The minister said the project was particularly unique because it was conceived under the technical assistance programme through the Nigerian solar programme.

The minister said the project demonstrated how partnership and collaboration among stakeholders could lead to concrete results.

He said: “In this case, the Department for International Development (DFID) partnered with Kaduna State government to develop this project, providing reliable electricity supply.

“This will improve the lives of the people through improved health care, education, water, and job creation.

“Our being here today reflects a deliberate demonstration of the importance both the state and Federal Government attached to the provision of electricity in remote and underserved communities across the country.”

He said the government plans to use distributed power generation with locally available resources such as solar to achieve the feat, saying the support received from development partners was appreciated.

Mamman noted that the federal government would continue to provide an enabling environment in the form of policy and regulatory frameworks and basic infrastructure to ensure the provision of affordable electricity across the country.

The minister said the federal government had developed the required policies and regulatory instruments that allowed for close working relationships with development partners and the private sector.