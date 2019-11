Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Federal Government has paid the sum of N157.35 billion Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax arrears to state governments.

It represented liabilities owed by Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to states, Executive, Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chairman of the Joint Tax Board, (JTB), Mr Tunde Fowler, disclosed in Awka, according to a statement by the FIRS spokesman, Mr Wahab Gbadamosi.

Vanguard News Nigeria.