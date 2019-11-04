FG Orders Agencies to Stop Contracting Research Works

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr, Ogbonnaya, has warned agencies of the Ministry against contracting out research works to outsider.

Dr. Onu handed down the warning during his facility visit to Project Development Institute, (PRODA) in Enugu at the weekend.

In a statement by the ministry, the minister said research agencies of the Ministry should strive to produce experts who can hold their own anywhere and be well versed in their mandate.

The Minister challenged PRODA to go back to its glorious days and nurture technological start-ups who will become future entrepreneurs in the country. And appealed to the agencies to cooperate by sharing their experiences and expertise so as to ensure durable technological development of the country.

Dr. Onu, who expressed satisfaction with the PRODA’s research progress on Graphite, urged the management to encourage young bright Scientists in the organisation to come up with innovations that would benefit the country.

The minister also commended the union leaders for their new positive disposition towards the management, he said adding that this will augur well for good industrial relations.

‘‘I am happy that the union leaders themselves have testified to the cordial working relationship between the unions and the management’’.

He, therefore, implored them to work amicably for the common good of the nation and also advised the agency not to put their equipment to good use.

‘‘When equipment is installed and not used, it will rust or be overtaken by new ones,’’ he added.