FG inaugurates 14-man c’ttee to block leakages in mining sector

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Wednesday, inaugurated 14-man Ministerial Committee on the Optimization of Revenue from Mineral Resources Sector to block leakages and illegal mining accruals.

The inauguration was done by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, in Abuja, whose chairman is the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, as Chairman, while others are; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu; Director-General Mining Cadastre Office, Engr. Obadain Nkom; Representative of Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers; Representative of Nigerian Society of Engineers; Representative of Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Others are Mining Consultant, Engr. J.O Adeyemo; Representative of Miners Association of Nigeria; Representative of Civil Explosives Dealers Association of Nigeria; Head Mining Group, ACCI, Alh. Sani Shehu; Director, Finance, and Accounts of the Ministry; Director, ASM; Director, IPMT; and Director, MI.

Adegbite also charged them on revenue generation that would increase the revenue base of the country and also said them to ensure that revenue generated from artisanal miners’ activities are recorded.

He said: “The Ministerial Committee on the Optimization of Revenue from Mineral Resources Sector whose Chairman is the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has become pertinent at this time.

“The Committee is to ensure that revenue generated from artisanal miners’ activities are recorded and work out ways to block leakages from illegal mining accruals.

“Blockage of mineral revenue leakages and proper recording would boost the economy and encourage more people to go into mining which would lift the masses out of poverty.”

vanguard