FG committed to improving welfare of Nigerians – Minister

On 1:28 pm

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, said on Saturday the Federal Government was working assiduously to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

We’ve uncovered 1, 179 illegal mining sites — Adegbite

Adegbite said this in a statement Abuja to congratulate Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

The minister, who expressed confidence that the country was on the path of economic recovery and growth, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had put in place machinery to achieve more.

According to him, it is the teachings of the prophet that Nigerians generally should be their neighbours’ keepers.

“As we commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it is good for us to remember his teachings on being good neighbours.

“If we all followed the teachings of all the Holy Prophet, Nigeria would be a good country.

“However, I am optimistic that Nigeria would be great again, due to the good reforms being embarked upon by Buhari who has the interests of Nigerians at heart,” the minister said. (NAN)

 

