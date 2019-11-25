FG committed to improving welfare of Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammdu Buhari on Monday restated that the Federal Government was committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Buhari stated this at the 3rd Federal Government -Progressive Governors’ Forum parley on policy synergy in Jos, Plateau State.

The President, who was represented at the meeting by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said his administration was proud of the achievement of bringing the nation’s economy back on track from recession.

He said the economy had been placed on the path of growth and competitiveness in the last four years especially in the areas of human capital development, infrastructure development, and prosperity.

The President said: “In recognition of the importance of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, I recently created a new ministry headed by a minister of full cabinet rank.

READ ALSO: Buhari seeks creation of special crimes courts

“This underscores the focus of my administration in ameliorating the challenges (present and future) faced by Nigerians, especially the vulnerable ones.

“Records abound to show that the Federal Government since 2015, has made tremendous progress in different sectors and we are determined to do more.”

Buhari added that the federal government was more determined than ever before to subdue the challenges of insecurity that had remained a big challenge for the country.

He said his administration had come thus far in its achievements because of the unfaltering support and goodwill of the state governors.

” I am confident that together we will achieve our objective of building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Let me commend your contributions at sub-national levels, to the socio-economic, cultural and political development of Nigeria.

“Analysis had shown that the economic growth is a product of the harmonious collaboration of all tiers of government, particularly in a federal set-up like ours,” the President concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard