FG begins Lagos-Ibadan free train services

The Federal Government said on Saturday it has commenced the free train rides on the $1.5billion new Lagos-Ibadan rail network

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle -@ChibuikeAmaechi – said the free rides would last four months.

He implored commuters to use the service during the yuletide period, saying the standard gauge rail line is ready for use.

According to him, the free train ride will run from November 30 to March 2020 and the take-off point is the Iju station in Lagos.

“Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line will begin today (Saturday) and run through March 2020.

“Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save transportation during the festive period and beyond. Let’s ride on the #NextLevel. The take-off point is Iju,” the minister said.

Vanguard