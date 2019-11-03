…Wants immediate probe by PMB

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and/or appropriate anti-corruption to probe corruption allegations in the use of the monthly federal allocations to the 774 local governments in the country through the 36 state governors and the Federal Capital Territory.

The organisation claimed that the probe has become necessary, as over N15 trillion of federal allocations meant for provision of public goods and services by local governments have been allegedly mismanaged or pocketed by state governments, local council chairmen, and the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory in the last 12 years.

It added a reports had showed that an average of N20 billion accrued to local governments across the county between 2007 and 2012 alone.

SERAP, in a letter dated November 1st, 2019 by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, therefore, also sought investigations into “the alleged complicity of state governors in corruption cases involving local government allocations between 1999 and 2019.

“And if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for suspected perpetrators to be prosecuted by anti-corruption agencies and any stolen public funds recovered and used to provide public goods and services.”

SERAP’s letter followed the reported arrest last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of 16 council chairmen in Kwara State, who were suspended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

They allegedly misappropriated N4 billion loan meant for paying teachers’ salaries and council pensioners.

According to SERAP, “Investigating state governors and local government chairmen over allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the use of federal allocations meant to provide public goods and services would best serve the general public interests and welfare.

“We request that you take the recommended action within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute legal proceedings to compel your government to act in the public interest.”

SERAP maintained that its request was based on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), the country’s anti-corruption legislation and international obligations, particularly the UN Convention against Corruption.

“Section 7(6)(a) of the constitution anticipates allocation of public revenue to the 774 local governments in the country. The proposed investigations and prosecution do not offend the constitutional principles of federation in any way, shape or form,” the organisation stated.

The letter copied to Malami, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, EFCC, read in part: “Section 15(5) of the constitution requires your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, regardless of where such practices are taking place in Nigeria.

“Corruption is a national malaise which must be tackled by the government of the Federal Republic. The disastrous consequences of the evil practice of corruption have taken this nation into the list of the most corrupt nations on earth.’”

“Public schools and clinics across the 774 local governments in several states have been left to crumble and wither away, with ordinary citizens made to pay the price for the decay of those vital public services. The failure to act as recommended would leave a doubt in the public mind about your government’s commitment to rid Nigeria of corruption.

“The use of federal allocations has been characterized by allegations of waste, opacity and misappropriation, thereby undermining the ability of state and local governments to provide public goods and services such as health, education and water. Corruption in Nigeria will remain if relevant federal authorities and agencies continue to fail to stem corruption in state and local governments.

“SERAP therefore, believes that anyone involved in alleged corrupt practices and abuse of power including at the state and local government levels should be promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigated and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.”

“State governors do not enjoy immunity from investigation. Any criminal allegation against any sitting governor can and should be investigated pending the time the governor leaves the office and loses immunity. The findings of such investigation can also be the basis for initiating impeachment proceedings against the governors.”

“The constitutional authority by federal authorities and agencies to fight corruption and ensure the peace, order and good government extend to any part of the country, as contained in the Exclusive Legislative List in Part 1 of the Second Schedule to the Nigerian constitution.

“The EFCC also reportedly probed how N11 million was allegedly taken by each of 33 former local government caretaker chairmen, which was spent to secure Oyo State against incursion by Boko Haram insurgents during the 2015 general elections. The money was allegedly disbursed from the Local Government Stabilization Account to each of the 33 local government areas of the state.”

