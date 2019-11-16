By Idowu Bankole

Dr Akanni Abiola also known as a double doctor, is a herbal consultant with over a decade practice in herbal treatment on infectious diseases. Today, he reveals the causes of sperm leakages and what should be done to prevent it. Dr Akanni believes that sperm leakage is a health condition that can be treated with herbal medicine to achieve a perfect healing process.

According to double doctor Akanni, “Many women complain about sperm leakages or sperm pouring out of their vagina after sexual intercourse, attributing it as the cause of their infertility”. He says it can also be called EDA in Yoruba and some have attributed it to spiritual Problem.

Dr Akanni says, “The cervix is an anatomical extension of the vagina and the uterus that permits the flow of fluids to and fro the uterus”.

“Hence it mustn’t be completely closed as well as the vagina orifice. Secondly, what your husband ejaculates is semen made up of:

Sperm cells that fertilize your egg to bring pregnancy.

Prostate fluid

Seminal fluid

Cowper’s fluid

Bulbourethral fluid.

“All those fluids only serve to lubricate a mobile pathway for the former (The sperm).

According to Dr Akanni “For some women, when your husband ejaculates into you, not all the Fluid will remain inside, Some quantity of the Fluid will always drip out of Your Vagina after the act and that doesn’t mean you won’t take in. What is dripping out is much of the glandular exudates forming the Fluid with a little or no sperm at all in it. In other word, the Fluid can run out like the ocean. As far as the sperm cells are intact in you, your pregnancy is sure. But where it rushed out with the Fluid, it becomes a big problem.

This anomaly is quite common, especially amongst women all over. The leakage or reflux of sperm from the vagina does not exactly cause infertility, although to a greater extent it can lower a couple’s chances of conception, given that to actually conceive a healthy baby, a woman will need a healthy sperm cell and an optimal vaginal health condition for this purpose to be accomplished.

Ideally, the sperm is structurally divided into the following parts:

1. The head (fusion with the ovum)

2. The body (provides energy)

3. The tail (for movement)

Thus, to ensure fertilization; altogether the above mentioned structural parts of the spermatozoa ought to be functionally normal, otherwise becomes a case of male infertility or subfertility.

On the other hand, a woman too has a similar role to play especially as it concerns the leakage of sperm out from the vagina after sexual intercourse.

Studies have revealed that women with a Medical history of ☑PELVIC INFECTIONS will induce the immune system to release sperm antibodies within the vaginal tract, and so when the male partner ejaculates semen (in which we have the sperm cells) into the vagina, these antibodies would inadvertently attack the “head” of the sperms thereby weakening its viability and capacity to impregnate the cervical mucus, lowering the chances of fertilization, and the rest of the ejaculate pours would pour forth, out of the vagina”.

Stating the causes of sperm leakages, Dr Abiola says that, “A couple with primary or secondary infertility suffering from sperm leakage issues after sexual intercourse may have other factors hindering their efforts at trying to conceive. So, it’s important you consider the following factors that could debar you from conceiving and maximize your efforts:

Dr Akanni pointed out that bacterial infection is another cause, for instance, he says “A woman with a history of genital diseases like I hinted earlier could have some antibodies lurking inside her vagina.

These antibodies mistakenly could attack the male sperm cells inadvertently, and in the process harming the sperm.

The food we eat is another factor Dr Akanni tried to explains, “A woman with thick cervical mucus can also suffer from the leakage of sperm from the vagina due to overindulgence in foods with excess glucose content.

The reason behind this is that foods with high glycemic index increases the acidic pH level of the vagina and thickens the cervical (vaginal) fluid, whereas the sperm will require an optimal alkaline environment, and as a result, this repels the male sperm leading to sperm leakages.”

A retroverted womb

Women with a tilted (or malpositioned) uterus have been found to suffer from sperm leakages from the vagina. This is because the normal uterus is in an anteverted anatomical position and more favourable for normal sperm movement into the womb, as against a retroverted womb that impedes the male sperm cells present in the semen from moving towards the womb.

Multiple Surgical Abortion

For women who have in one way or the other involved in multiple surgical abortion {D&C}, the story

maybe different.

The QUANTITY of Fluid oozing out of them will be alarming! Perhaps pregnancy may not be possible all through life for them not until medical intervention is sought for. Even though pregnancy occurs by mistake, the cervix will be so weak to hold it, thus, miscarriage upon miscarriage would always be found in their dictionary.

Preventing Sperm leakages Dr Akanni says there is a need for an IDEAL SEX POSITION

For a woman with a retroverted uterus, the best position to adopt is the rear position or doggy style this helps to increase your chances of conception.

HAVING ORGASM

Orgasm is a period of intense sexual climax in a woman, accompanied by spasm of the pelvic muscles which helps to pull sperm into the womb. Reaching orgasm and ejaculating concomitantly increases a couple’s chances of conception, even if sperm leakages still do occur.

TIMING SEX

To ensure adequate sperm enters into the uterus, and to minimize sperm leakages during sexual intercourse, the female partner should place a pillow behind her waist and then remain on her back for at least 20 – 30 minutes, without first dashing off to the bathroom for a wash.

MALE FACTOR

To further enhance the influx of sperm into the uterus the male partner will need to deepen his penetrations, especially at the peak of sexual climax. This will ensure that sperm is ejaculated strategically around the gateway into the womb, increasing his chances of fertilization.

