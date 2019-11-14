Federal Polytechnic Daura to take off January 2020 — Education Minister

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has on Thursday said the proposed Federal Polytechnic Daura in Katsina State is to commence academic activities by January next year.

Adamu said the institution is to take off in its temporary site – Government Day Secondary School, Daura as allocated by the state government.

The Minister represented by the Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, Dr. Mas’ud Kazaure disclosed this while receiving the Certificate of Occupancy, C/O for the siting of the institution from Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

Adamu said the Federal Ministry of Education has already advertised for six key positions of the institution and so far 146 applications were received stating that very soon screening and interviews will be conducted to ensure take off the institution.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari said it has approved the Government Day Secondary School, Daura as a temporary site to fast track the take-off of the institution.

The Governor said the state was known as a learning center and therefore the best candidate without sentiments should be chosen to head the institution.

