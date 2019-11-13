FEC okays additional capital increase for Nigeria at IBRD

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the submission of Memorandum of Law for an additional capital increase for Nigeria at the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The IBRD is a global development cooperative owned by 189 member countries.

As the largest development bank in the world, it supports the World Bank Group’s mission by providing loans, guarantees, risk management products and advisory services to middle-income and creditworthy low-income countries, as well as by coordinating responses to regional and global challenges.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said that prior to this period, Nigeria held 16, 187 shares at the IBRD.

The minister said that during the last meetings of the World Bank group during which the capital increase was adopted in October 2018, an additional allocation of 3,230 shares was allocated to Nigeria.

Ahmed said the total value of the shares was $50.6 million

According to her, the additional subscription by Nigeria was not just desirable but also necessary to strengthen the country’s position and enhance its voice in the global financial architecture.

The minister said: “It is important also that we reported to council that Nigeria now classified by the World Bank as a middle-income country by reason of its GDP of over $397 billion and a per capita income of $1,960 per head at the end of 2018.

“This makes Nigeria qualified for a blend status in the World Bank that gives a country the leverage and enables us to access some less restricted resources of the bank both at IBRD as well as at the IDA windows.

“Subscription to these shares will enhance the future status of Nigeria as a middle-income country as well as project the image of the country as a strong emerging market.

“We are required to by March 2019 to have accepted this offer and we have since done the acceptance and we went to Council today to get the approval to submit a memorandum of law to complete the documentation of the subscription process and Council approved our prayers.’’ (NAN)

