FEC approves justice sector policy, repeal of Geneva Convention

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As part of the efforts to reform the judicial sector for easy access to justice, the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved a Justice Sector Policy for the country.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber Presidential Villa Abuja.

The AGF explained that the policy would ensure “speedy determination of justice”, “quality of justice” and “access to justice.”

He also said that FEC approved a memo seeking to repeal the Geneva Convention and re-enact it to “accord greater access to justice by prisoners of war.”

He said that it appears that Nigeria was behind the rest of the world in terms of according prisoners of war certain rights and privileges.

Also briefing journalists, the Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba said that FEC approved a memo to source a Euro500 million loan for the Bank of Industry from external creditors.

Agba explained that the loan was to support industrialisation and agriculture, in addition to creating up to 1.2 million new jobs.

According to him, “The credit guarantee is for up to five years and the Federal Government is the guarantor of the loan.”