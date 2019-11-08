FCTA threatens to revoke undeveloped Plots

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has threatened to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy of all undeveloped resettlement sites to pave way for speedy development of the entire territory.

Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who stated at the Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement site while on tour of facilities in Bwari Area Council of the Territory, however, assured that the FCT Administration will not jettison the Resettlement Scheme in spite of seeming challenges.

FCTA Calling on allottees to commence development of their sites, the minister stressed that the vision of President Muhammadu Bahari’s administration is to embark on the completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

Aliyu also directed the Satellite Towns Development Department STDD to evolve measures that would fast track the completion of Mpape-Shere-Galuwyi road project.

She affirmed that the Mpape, Shere and Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite roads that if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole while regretting that the project which started in 2006, has not reached an appreciable stage.

According to her, the marching order on the 19-kilometre road was in line with the president’s determination to deliver dividends of democracy to the people including residents of the Territory.

Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the minister called on Directors of Resettlement Department and Satellite Towns Development Department, to synergize and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

“All the people that have allocations in Galuwyi should hasten up work on them. By doing so, more developmental projects will come. But if they are having some challenges they should channel them to us.

“Economic life of these people that will stay in this place must be taken into consideration. So, all the Secretariats should do the needful for us to have a headway here. Nobody will be happy to pack in here without the basic social amenities on the ground” she stated.

While at the Bwari Area Council Secretariat, Chairman of the Council, Hon. John Gabaya, called on the youths to embrace peace, stressing that the FCT Administration will only attract development to the council in an atmosphere of peace.

The council boss thanked the minister for the visit, just as he pledged to support the administration irrespective of political differences.

Aliyu also used the occasion to inspect the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat Fish Farm Estate, Junior Secondary School, Igu, and Bwari Rehabilitation centre as well as the palaces of Esu Bwari, HRH, Ibrahim Yero, Sarkin Bwari, HRH Awwal Ija-Koro.

