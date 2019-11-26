FCI certified Nigerian dogs can now be exported – Convener

The Convener of the First National DogShow in Nigeria, Dr Segun Olomu, says the event which held in Jos on Nov. 23, would now enable Nigerian owners of certified dogs to export their dogs.

Olomu disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

NAN reports that during the show, various breeds of dogs from across the country were presented for evaluation by Judges from the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI).

The event was the first of its kind in Nigeria and was meant to be the first step taken to enable the country to become a member of the FCI.

Olomu said the pets where evaluated by judges from the FCI which is the largest canine organisation in the world in charge of canine event and pedigree dogs worldwide.

He explained that the assessment and ratings of the judge showed their pedigree and how pure the dog breed was.

“Each dog presented for the show was evaluated, its quality checked and certificates awarded ,” he said.

He said those which were certified to be of high quality and pedigree could be exported as they had been certified by the highest dog international organisation in the world.

According to the conveyer, such conformity test could not be done in Nigeria as the country lacked the official capacity to do so, since it is not a member of the FCI, yet.

He said the assessment would help breeders in the standardisation of the business as those certified had a conformity certificate signed by the FCI showing what breed the dog is.

Olomu said that the dog business is a very lucrative one and it had created employment for some youths.

He expressed optimism that the industry in Plateau and Nigeria would in no distant time compete favourably with any dog industry in the world.

